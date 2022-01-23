Podcast: A Conversation with Charles Murray and Steve Sailer, Pt. 1 [With Comment by John]

The idea for this episode was born on Twitter. Someone wondered if Charles Murray would be willing to do a podcast with journalist Steve Sailer, who, like Charles, is willing to confront openly the most delicate aspects of race and class in America—and gets the same treatment from liberals everywhere: complete demonization.

I offered to host, and Charles and Steve, who have never met, agreed.

Well I asked a lot of questions, by mostly just tried to get out of the way and let Charles and Steve talk, and really work through some questions at leisure. We talked so long that this became a two-part episode (with part 2 coming next week).

We start here with some general observations about “the great awokening” of the last decade, and how the roots of the madness we saw in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in 2020 were well under way years before. What were those roots, and how did Obama figure into this story? The consequences of substituting “equity” for equality are too obvious to need mentioning, but we discuss them anyway.

The second half, next week, will examine some of the more specific aspects of education today, starting with the current attack on meritocracy, which Charles and Steve agree, paradoxically, is not without it merits!

Listen here, or over with our hosts at Ricochet.

P.S. Here’s the podcast episode with Charles from four years ago I mention in the introduction, “How Charles Murray Became Charles Murray.”

JOHN adds: Charles Murray is of course a hero, but I am also glad to see that Steve is talking with Steve Sailer. I haven’t kept up with Sailer’s writing systematically, but have found him to be a perceptive and entertaining commentator. I still remember his article in National Review titled “Why Lesbians Aren’t Gay,” which I learn from this tweet was his first magazine article:

My first magazine article, 25 years ago in "National Review," was "Why Lesbians Aren't Gay:"https://t.co/WSylnDtkNT I assumed then that once I pointed out the pervasive patterns distinguishing male and female homosexuals, that the world would be less ignorant. I was naive. https://t.co/tHirrTDcWC — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) July 12, 2019

If you follow the link in the tweet, you can read the NR article at Unz.

Time to sign off now, and listen to the podcast.