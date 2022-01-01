Posted on January 1, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Happy New Year Edition

Out with the old, in with the new. The eternal slogan of the optimist on this day. I’m going to lose weight . . . after I finish that muffin over there. Edna St. Vincent-Millay is supposed to have said that history isn’t one damn thing after another—it’s the same damn thing over and over again. I’m thinking this is now the motto of the CDC and our public health service, so come February 2, expect the groundhog to see six more months of COVID at least. I’m pretty sure Brandon is up for it, though.

 

Speaking of the fake news media, headlines of the week:

No, I’m sure he can go lower with a show on MSNBC.

Next cover, already released.

The NY Times, getting the story right as always.

No—there’s no media bias. None at all.

Okay, I’m definitely staying off the road.

I have questions.

And finally. . .

Plus a product everyone needs to get through 2022:

