Whoops Whoopi!

I made a disparaging comment here the other day about how I never watch “The View,” because, based on the 10-second clips I’ve seen from time to time by accident, it seems obvious that if you actually attempt to sit through an entire episode you’ll feel your IQ dropping by the minute.

Today “View” stalwart Whoopi Goldberg said “the Holocaust wasn’t about race,” and you can see the other panelists desperately trying to figure out how to go into damage-control mode, before the director, no doubt shouting in the control room “Shut it down! Go to commercial!”, brought up the bumper music quite abruptly and loudly to stop Whoopi’s big whoops!

Her thesis would certainly come as news to Hitler. Maybe even to Joe Biden.

Whoopi claimed that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man,” as though this was a blinding insight never before considered. Reminds me of an old joke: “The problem with capitalism is that it’s man exploiting man. The problem with socialism is just the opposite!”

Of course, let’s remember that back in 2009 Whoopi said (also on “The View”) that Roman Polanski’s forced anal penetration of a 14-year-old girl “was not rape-rape.” (Actual quote: “I know it wasn’t rape-rape. It was something else but I don’t believe it was rape-rape.”)

Anyway, here it is:

My contribution for the day: