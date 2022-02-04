GoFundMe Cuts Off the Truckers

I don’t want to go overboard on this news story, but for now, at least, it appears that GoFundMe has cut off funding of the Canadian truckers’ protest:

A fundraising campaign for truckers in the Freedom Convoy 2022 has been Frozen by GoFundMe after it raised over CA$10 million (US$7.96 million.) “This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” reads a message placed at the top of the fundraising page.

***

The review by GoFundMe appears to be focused on several areas: the identity of the fundraisers, use of the raised funds, and if the fundraising “reflects or promotes behavior in support of violence.”

Honestly, I am not shocked that some GoFundMe campaigns may be entirely fraudulent. Possibly this is one of them, although “promot[ing] behavior in support of violence” would be an absurd charge against the truckers. But is it just my imagination, or does GoFundMe, like all other internet operations, scrutinize conservative-leaning entities in a way that doesn’t apply to those on the left?

We will see how this plays out, but my guess is that the Canadian truckers will continue to upset the left-wing apple cart with or without help from GoFundMe or other liberal internet organizations.