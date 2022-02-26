Live from Ukraine on Twitter

I don’t think there is a better place to follow breaking news than Twitter. I can’t vouch for the authenticity or accuracy of the videos, but these six tweets show up on my feed directly or indirectly via sources I have chosen to follow. Marc Thiessen and Michael Doran are of interest, as always. Each of the four following theirs is worth a look.

UDPATE: The AP has just posted a scrupulous summary “Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine.” As I write, the AP’s most recent story is Emily Shultheis’s round-up “What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv.”

We purchase 538,000 barrels of Russian oil a day. At $100/barrel that’s $53,800,000 in hard currency a day-money that is directly subsidizing Putin’s war on Ukraine. Cut off Russia now. — Marc Thiessen 🆓🇺🇦 (@marcthiessen) February 26, 2022

The Ukrainian Army annihilated a Russian military column near Kherson this morning. Looks like the Ukrainian artillery and Javelins are still working hard. Looks like dozens of Russian fatalities just in this attack. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8ZlGaLwnpm — Visegrád 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) February 26, 2022

Remember when Trudeau went into hiding because people were honking their horns? pic.twitter.com/A2anA9dkU7 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 26, 2022

A priceless exchange of a brave Ukrainian citizen with Russian army stuck out of fuel. ENGLISH SUBTITLES. [Thanks to my Ukrainian friend for transcription and translation] pic.twitter.com/Rar3WRXEwD — Ali 🇺🇦🕊 (@aliostad) February 26, 2022

If someone's documenting Russian war crimes, here's a video from a Ukrainian paramedic from outside Kherson. Russian troops hit the ambulance carrying wounded people. pic.twitter.com/pM3u1TDEvC — Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) February 26, 2022

A TWITTER/YOUTUBE UPDATE: Need I add that the usual caveats apply? Also showing up in my feed is this reminder.

A lot of people asked me why I posted about ignoring the Ukrainian/Russian war. I don't know war, but I do know media, and everything about how the war is being covered is sending up major red flags to me. Two quick examples: — Tucker Max (@TuckerMax) February 26, 2022

When former CIA dudes tell you things are weird, man…shit is WEIRD: https://t.co/uVbBQcLMwp — Tucker Max (@TuckerMax) February 26, 2022

This is the most recent statement I can find by President Zelensky, from early this morning, via the YouTube channel of Professor Michael Rossi of Long Island University.