Posted on February 26, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Ukraine

Live from Ukraine on Twitter

I don’t think there is a better place to follow breaking news than Twitter. I can’t vouch for the authenticity or accuracy of the videos, but these six tweets show up on my feed directly or indirectly via sources I have chosen to follow. Marc Thiessen and Michael Doran are of interest, as always. Each of the four following theirs is worth a look.

UDPATE: The AP has just posted a scrupulous summary “Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine.” As I write, the AP’s most recent story is Emily Shultheis’s round-up “What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv.”

A TWITTER/YOUTUBE UPDATE: Need I add that the usual caveats apply? Also showing up in my feed is this reminder.

This is the most recent statement I can find by President Zelensky, from early this morning, via the YouTube channel of Professor Michael Rossi of Long Island University.

