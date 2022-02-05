The Week in Pictures: Media Meltdown Edition

From afar it seems this was the week the mainstream media officially entered its death spiral. Whoopi got suspended from The View, while CNN discovered that not even sacking its president for a sex scandal can improve ratings. But CNN’s pain wasn’t even the worst involving someone with “Zucker” in his name: Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook took a Meta-dive when it turned the corner and is following CNN’s example in losing viewers, along with $200 billion in market value. Nice work media!
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .