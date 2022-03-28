How Low Can Biden Fall?

We’ve been watching the fallout of Biden’s gaffe about regime change in the Soviet Union Russia, but it is hard to top today’s headline in the Wall Street Journal for droll understatement:

The story includes this similarly droll bit of “reporting”:

It wasn’t clear if Mr. Biden’s statement was designed to send a message to Mr. Putin and the international community, or simply a verbal misstep.

All of which brings us to the stunning new poll result out from the well-respected—and Democrat-connected—Iowa Poll, whose most recent nationwide survey finds Biden’s overall approval rating at 34 percent. This is very nearly Nixon-on-the-eve of resignation territory, or George W. Bush after eight years of public weariness over the war in Iraq, but if Biden tries really hard, I’m sure he can sink further.

Paul Bedard reports in the Washington Examiner:

A gold-standard pollster heralded by Democrats for her accuracy has just pulled the rug out from under the White House with the worst findings yet for President Joe Biden. Ann Selzer, who conducts the famous Iowa Poll, working with Iowa’s Grinnell College, has found nationally that Biden’s approval rating has sunk to 34% and that most respondents believe the economy is also heading south. “The latest edition of the Grinnell College National Poll (Grinnell-Selzer) shows that nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe the economy will get worse in the next 12 months — the highest number recorded in the history of the poll. And the pessimism about the future of the economy may be weighing down President Joe Biden’s approval ratings across the board,” said the poll analysis.

You can download the complete survey here.

In other news today, also from the Wall Street Journal:

A federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden is gaining momentum as prosecutors gather information from several of his associates about the sources of his foreign income, including from Ukraine, and examine President Biden’s son’s relationship with a company that handled some of his finances, according to people familiar with the matter.

Funny how the Hunter Biden investigation seems to be picking up steam, or that “people familiar with the investigation” (a dead giveaway) are speaking to the media about it. Looks like an exit strategy for desperate Democrats taking shape.

P.S. Regarding Biden’s regime change “gaffe”—could this be an example of a “Kinsley gaffe,” that is, Michael Kinsley’s famous definition of a “gaffe” where someone tells the truth? Taken with Biden’s future-tense remarks to U.S. troops about what they “will” see when they get to Ukraine, one legitimately wonders just what planning is going on right now inside Biden’s National Security Council.