Podcast: A Sit. Rep. on Ukraine, with Col. Austin Bay

The “fog of war” is even foggier in the age of 24/7 news and social media, so it is impossible to know what the hell is happening on the ground in the Ukraine, let alone in Moscow. High time, then, to check in with Col. Austin Bay, author of Cocktails From Hell and other books, Creators Syndicate columnist, and contributor to StrategyPage.

I was delighted to discover that we’re both fans of Halford Mackinder’s classic essay from 1904, “The Geographical Pivot of History,” even though both of us blanked on his name during our conversation.

We work through the key questions: Is Putin nuts, or just a megalomaniac? How long can Ukraine hold out? What additional support (specifically arms) should the US and NATO supply to Ukraine?

We’ll have more on this subject in coming days. Stay tuned.

Listen here, or bivouac over to our hosts at Ricochet.