Podcast: The “Claremont Question,” with Charles Kesler and John Yoo

Prof. Charles Kesler, editor of the Claremont Review of Books, and author, most recently, of The Crisis of the Two Constitutions, recently visited Berkeley to give a lecture on his book, and sit down with John Yoo and me to discuss what we’re calling the “Claremont Question,” which is really just a headline for several controversies.

The largest is the “Trump question” and the character of nationalism and populism generally, but we also discuss the controversies over the 2020 election, January 6, and the role of our friend and Claremont colleague John Eastman, who is being dragged through the mud by the vengeful left.

Although we recorded in the early afternoon, our conviviality might make listeners conclude that we had started in with cocktails rather early, but not true!

And our exit music this week is appropriate to our theme: Jonathan Richman’s “Government Center.”

You know what to do now: listen here, or wander on down to the “Sproul Plaza” of conservative freedom of thought—our hosts at Ricochet.