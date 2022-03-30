Stan Podcastpalooza Day

If you just can’t get enough of our dual-format Power Line podcasts, today there appeared two long-form podcasts where I am the guest, ostensibly to talk about the book I have out last week that perhaps, maybe, you have heard about (M. Stanton Evans: Conservative Wit, Apostle of Freedom), but in both cases the conversation wandered into current topics: Trump, Ukraine, conservatism, Reagan, the Smith-Rock Slap Heard Round the World, etc.

Yesterday I recorded “Conservative Conversations with ISI” (Intercollegiate Studies Institute, where I forgot to mention that I had been an ISI Weaver Fellow in 1985). ISI president Johnny Burtka and Nate Hochman were superb interlocutors. You can listen here, or at the link immediately above.

And then today I joined Matt Lewis of the Daily Beast and other outlets to kick around many of the same topics. Listen below, or click on the link to listen. Needless to say, they both go better with whisky, or your other adult beverage of choice.