Posted on March 16, 2022 by Steven Hayward

What Does Victor Read?

Last night over at Ricochet’s “No Dumb Questions” live chat (worth checking out, by the way), former National Review publisher Jack Fowler asked Victor Davis Hanson what news sources he reads regularly. It’s a wide ranging list, but worth taking in the first blog he looks to every morning:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses