Podcast: Grilling Weber with The New Thinkery

Today’s remedial education opportunity offers my guest appearance on The New Thinkery podcast that is hosted by Alex Priou, Greg McBrayer, and David Bahr. The trio likes to do a deep dive into a classic text with their guests, and we chose Mad Max Weber’s famous 1919 lecture “Politics as a Vocation” as the hub for a wide-ranging discussion.

To be sure, my 3WHH partner Lucretia doesn’t think much of Weber (unless it is the Weber grill), but The New Thinkery trio are made of sterner stuff. Plus they also make funny pics like this:

You can listen, or download an MP3 file, at this link. (The MP3 file is too large for our WordPress template, surely because of the large brainpower at work among the four of us.)