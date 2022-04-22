Podcast: Ricochet on Mickey Mouse Mandates

Not to worry—the Three Whisky Happy Hour will be out tomorrow morning as usual, with a special guest, but for today’s listening vacuum, I sat in for Peter Robinson on the flagship Ricochet podcast today, where John Yoo joined us to break down the aftermath of the mask mandate ruling, and the unfolding drama of Disney in Florida.

You can listen to the episode here, or you can wander over to Ricochet, except I think that is redundant in this case.

I think I look especially fetching in a Mickey Mouse hat.