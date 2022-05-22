Feel bad story of the day

Our friend Steve Kates writes from down under to comment on the defeat of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison by opposition leader Anthony Albanese. Yesterday we posted a link to the Israel-oriented story at the Times of Israel. Steve writes: “Saw you had a brief note on our election from the Times of Israel…There is no sense of what a disaster this election has been from that article and I think there needs to be a broader alert about just how disastrous the election result has been for conservatives.”

Steve draws our attention to two posts. First, his own post this morning with a headline that says it all: “The election result in Australia was just about as bad as it could have been.” And then to Peter Smith’s Pipeline post “‘Greenslide’ in Oz Dumps Scott Morrison.”

Steve comments: “This will be a far-far left government that is either part of a trend or part of the highwater mark this madness will reach….I don’t think anyone in the US really gets it, in part, no doubt, because your media see nothing to complain about. But this is now part of the Biden-Trudeau-Ardern axis that is reaching further outwards. We live in such dark times and they are getting darker.”