Guns, Guns, Guns

the tweet of the day:

As a Jew, I do. https://t.co/LDBe26FcvA — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 22, 2022



Predictably, the mass shooting in Buffalo has precipitated another round of gun control hysteria. What gun control? Who cares? The specifics are unimportant.

You likely have read in the press that the United States has an unparalleled number of mass shootings due to our “lax” gun control laws. Such assertions are rarely challenged, but in fact they are untrue. I haven’t seen more recent numbers, but I am sure little has changed since this 2019 post. On a per capita basis, our mass shooting rate is quite low. Quoting John Lott and Michael Weisser:

Of the 86 countries where we have identified mass public shootings, the US ranks 56th per capita in its rate of attacks and 61st in mass public shooting murder rate. Norway, Finland, Switzerland and Russia all have at least 45 percent higher rates of murder from mass public shootings than the United States.

As I wrote several years ago: