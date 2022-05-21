Hillary Did It!

In the ongoing Sussman trial, campaign manager Robby Mook testified that Hillary Clinton personally approved spreading the lie about Donald Trump and Alfa Bank. This has been treated by some as a revelation. Jonathan Turley, for one, finds it significant:

Clinton personally approved the plan to spread the false Alfa bank story. It was one of the most successful disinformation campaigns in American politics, and Mook implicated Clinton as green-lighting the gas-lighting of the electorate. https://t.co/GThwkeUXAb — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 21, 2022



Maybe I’m missing something, but I’m not sure why Mook’s testimony on this point is considered newsworthy. Hillary wasn’t exactly in the background on the Alfa Bank branch of the Russia collusion hoax:

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016



Note the role played by the appalling Jake Sullivan, who is still on the scene as a senior member of the Biden administration.

More broadly, we have long known that Hillary personally directed the Russia collusion hoax. Indeed, the Obama administration knew this virtually from the hoax’s inception. We wrote about this a year and a half ago, based on handwritten notes by John Brennan, then CIA Director, dated July 28,2016. At that time the notes were newly declassified, although heavily redacted. This is how DNI John Ratcliffe described them, along with another memo:

According to these documents, Hillary approved the plan to smear Donald Trump with the Russia collusion hoax on July 26, 2016. (The Fusion GPS/Christopher Steele “dossier” fabrication was under way by this time.) Her action was immediately picked up by Russian intelligence. At almost the same time, U.S. intelligence, spying on the Russians, got the story. On July 28, just two days after Hillary allegedly green-lighted the smear, Barack Obama, James Comey, Susan Rice and Denis McDonough assembled to be briefed by John Brennan on the situation.

Brennan told them, according to his notes, that:

CITE alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on 26 July of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.

From the very beginning, top U.S. government officials, including President Obama, had every reason to believe that the Russia collusion allegations were a fraud dreamed up by Hillary Clinton and her campaign. U.S. intelligence officials wrote in another memo dated September 7, 2016, that Hillary wanted to use the Russia hoax “as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”

We know now, based on multiple investigations, that the Russia collusion hoax was the most successful disinformation campaign in the history of American politics, despite being an implausible fabrication that the relevant government officials were told, in the very beginning, was false.

Someday we will know more. For example, most of Brennan’s July 28 memo is redacted. No doubt the missing parts will be of interest. But the basic facts of the scandal have been known for a long time. Nevertheless, neither Hillary nor her top lieutenants are likely ever to be held accountable.