Introducing The Savage Brick Sports Desk

The time has come to introduce Power Line readers to our adjunct sports desk, available on YouTube as “Savage Brick Sports.” Don’t ask me where the adolescent in my household came up with that name, but maybe after he heads off to college at Clemson this fall he can explain it after taking in that professional league known as SEC college football. Click the link above if you want to join the 530,000 subscribers to this sports channel that features offbeat (but occasionally serious) sports highlights.
Today’s entry is “Longest NFL referee explanations”:
The channel is mostly curated highlight reels, but if you want to see some serious analysis, here’s a review of the six other quarterbacks drafted ahead of Tom Brady, all in service of the GOAT question (though you may need to click through to YouTube to see it, because algorithms or something):
Other entires include Top Ten Tom Brady Fails, NFL’s Rarest Penalties, and, coming in with 22 million YouTube views, Smartest Plays in Sports History.
