Is The New Deal Unconstitutional?

Well, duh—the obvious answer is YES. But that hasn’t been a winning argument in the Supreme Court since 1935 unfortunately.

In the aftermath of the leaked Dobbs opinion, the left has been in a panic about what other “rights” the Supreme Court might take away, like the right to same sex marriage, inter-racial marriage, contraception, and watching European soccer in the middle of the night.

The left lacks imagination, and apparently an overabundance of paranoia only takes you so far. Our favorite working satirist (now that Ammo Grrrll is retired from standup), David Deeble (I’m tempted to call him Ammo Guuuyy just to have a matched set) has written over at Ricochet breaking news about a new leaked Dobbs draft that repeals the New Deal:

A leaked version of what appears to be the final draft of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health goes further than the original draft leaked on May 2. In addition to striking down the Roe precedent, the court also abrogated the New Deal signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. . . The majority ruling surprised many court watchers by even addressing the New Deal, let alone striking it down in its entirety. “This court has been living a lie for nearly a century” the Alito-authored final draft begins. The opinion goes on to say that the Supreme Court will “no longer uphold blatantly unconstitutional laws simply because of cheap threats of court-packing from the Executive.” The ruling also added that any president or Congress that attempts to follow through on such threats can “suck it.” Concurring in a separate opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas added “The federal income tax? Gone. The National Labor Relations Act? On the ash heap of history. The Security and Exchange Commission? Buh bye.” Economists estimate that making Fanny Mae alone disappear will allow the government to pay off the national debt decades sooner than previously thought.

Works for me.

But maybe this isn’t so far-fetched? About the Securities and Exchange Commission mentioned in David’s last paragraph here, yesterday the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling in a case brought against the SEC in which the appeals panel, by a 2 – 1 vote, ruled that the SEC’s scheme of administrative law judges is an unconstitutional violation of the principle of the separation of powers: