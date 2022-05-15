Nancy Pelosi, Unhinged

To be fair, that would describe Ms. Pelosi on most days. But the specific reference is to her appearance this morning on CNN, as reported by the Washington Times. Pelosi was beside herself on the subject of abortion:

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about criticism that Democrats did not foresee anti-abortion activists’ work, Mrs. Pelosi lashed out against the high court…. “Let’s not take our eye off the ball — the ball is this court which is dangerous to the freedoms of our country,” Mrs. Pelosi told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Beware in terms of marriage equality, beware in terms of other aspects of it. And so let’s not waste our time on that, the fact is this is a dangerous court to families, to freedom, in our country.”

It is “dangerous to the freedoms of our country” for elected representatives to determine policy on the controversial issue of abortion, rather than nine unelected justices? “Freedom,” like “our democracy,” means the Democrats getting their way. And how the presumably forthcoming Dobbs opinion is “dangerous…to families” is anyone’s guess.

Mrs. Pelosi insisted that Democrats played the long game on abortion and that they never could have envisioned former President Donald Trump winning and appointing federal judges that rule in favor of pro-life litigants.

Pelosi acknowledges, as we all knew, that Democrats were surprised by Trump’s 2016 victory. If Hillary Clinton had won, as Pelosi expected, she would have appointed Justice Scalia’s successor as well as Anthony Kennedy’s and Ruth Ginsberg’s. That would have created a solidly left-wing Supreme Court. Thank God it didn’t happen.

“I don’t disrespect people’s views and how they want to live their lives, but I don’t think that it’s up to the Donald Trump appointees on the court or any politicians to make that decision for women,” she said.

Neither does the Supreme Court majority. On the contrary, they think it is up to elected representatives of the people, not themselves, to decide what laws should govern abortion. Democrats fail to understand this–or, rather, pretend not to understand it–because they became accustomed to the idea of the Supreme Court as their proprietary super-legislature, willing to “enact” laws that didn’t have enough popular support to be passed by Congress or by state legislatures. Now they are distraught at having to take their case to the voters, and explain why they have come to view abortion not as a necessary and “rare” evil, but rather as a positive good, right up to the moment of birth and perhaps beyond.