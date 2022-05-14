Podcast: the 3WHH on Mulish Voting Laws

There are so many things that seem . . . wrong about the 2020 election, and lot of listeners and readers have been asking about the new documentary film “2000 Mules,” which offers some visually compelling circumstantial evidence, along with a few examples of direct testimony of voting misbehavior in nursing homes and other locales. So Lucretia and I both took it in this week, and try to give an overview of what conclusions are possible, and which suspicions lack a solid foundation.

Before examining the evidence presented in the film we review the “macro” indicators that the 2020 presidential election is a distinct outlier in many ways that would make any reasonable person suspicious that it was a normal election. And right there is the nub of the problem: so many states changed their election laws under the cover of COVID—often illegally, but the judiciary was either in on the fix (at the state level) or refused to review the matter (on the federal level). Thus it makes it difficult or impossible to prove that the ballots seen being deposited in scattered drop boxes were necessarily illegal ballots, or that they were enough to account for Biden’s margin of victory (at least in Pennsylvania). Even if every ballot cast was narrowly speaking legal, our election laws need to be tightened up, as indeed is happening in many states. (I’ll suggest we emulate France, which has no early voting, no vote-by-mail, and absentee voting under very strict and limited conditions. Funny how Francophile liberals never charge France with “vote suppression.)

My theory is that Democrats skillfully used the liberalized rules and a highly-funded and well-organized astroturf effort to squeeze every possible vote out of urban strongholds where Democrats have been leaving a lot of votes on the sideline (as seen especially in municipal elections in big blue cities where turnout is nowadays below 20 percent, compared to nearly 70 percent back in the 1980s and 1990s). That’s one reason why Biden’s vote was so concentrated in urban areas, and why he had negative coattails—the first president in more than a century whose party lost House seats in the president’s initial election.

Of course, if we didn’t have such a mulish mainstream media that refuses to shine their investigative spotlight on the matter, voters might be less suspicious of the result. Aside from Mollie Hemingway, John Fund, and Hans Von Spakovsky, there has been only the sound of crickets in the newsrooms of America.

