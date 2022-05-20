Glenn Reynolds’s New York Post column on the left’s hatred of Elon Musk has just rotated off our Picks. In case you missed it, I designate this paragraph the quote of the day:

Musk is our greatest tycoon, and while NASA can’t seem to get a spaceship into orbit reliably, he’s been launching rockets and satellites and astronauts at a pace that no mere nation-state can achieve. And he’s doing this while also manufacturing electric cars that no one else can match, digging tunnels that no one else can equal, and dominating the field of residential solar energy. His critics, meanwhile, only dominate the field of kvetching.

By picking out a paragraph to quote, I don’t mean to discourage you from reading the whole thing here.