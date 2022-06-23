Podcast: A Rant About Biden’s Energy Policy, with Robert Bryce

When it comes to energy, is the Biden administration simply stupid, or blindly ideological? Yes—we should embrace the power of “and,” because these possibilities are not mutually exclusive. Indeed the Bidenistas appear to be both dumb and ideological.

Yesterday I ran into energy expert extraordinaire Robert Bryce—we’re at a murky gathering behind enemy lines at an undisclosed location—and we sat down for a hearty rant about the derangements of the Biden regime, but on the wider scene how fast reality has finally asserted itself with the prospect of electricity shortages this summer, and the rapid return of coal. And electric cars? Fuggedaboutit.

Bonus: we share our favorite recession indicators, which includes chairs, and the number of strippers in North Dakota.

