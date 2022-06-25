The Week in Pictures: Liberal Hubris Edition

The cunning and contingency of history played out in magnificent style this week. If the left hadn’t lionized “Notorious RGB” and let her celebrity get to her head, maybe she would have stepped down when President Obama wanted her to retire back in 2014. If Harry Reid hadn’t been so desperate to protect the administrative state at the DC Circuit Court of Appeals that he decided to end the Senate filibuster for judges, Trump couldn’t have installed so many good judges. And who could have believed that after 50 years of Republican presidents botching their Supreme Court picks, the one who finally got it right turned out to be . . . Donald Trump. And a week later, it appears that Biden’s fall from a bike was an omen for the week to come for the left. But above all, this week was Justice Thomas’s Moment: he’s the true intellectual leader of the Court now. (Separate post about that coming soon.)

An original creation of mine:

Headlines of the week:

And finally . . . something a little different: