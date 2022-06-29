Well, actually yesterday, though perhaps tomorrow depending on which side of the International Dateline you happen to reside. Anyway, watching some of the people protesting the Dobbs decision certainly makes me want to make sure contraception is more widely available, because I certainly don’t want them to reproduce.

And then David “Boss” Hogg, he of the Museum of Self-Importance, comes along to do my job for us:

I screen-capped this Tweet in case he decides to delete it. “Less” rights? I guess Harvard doesn’t teach grammar and usage any more.

And it set me up for a rare riposte (I usually never get into nonsense Twitter threads, but sometimes, like Tom Cruise once put it, “you gotta say what the. . .”

I hope leftists near and far follow Hogg’s stunning and brave and inspiring example.

Looks like it is working:

P.S. Runner up for Tweet of the day, from our friend Ken Green: