Five Propositions for July Cogitation

A few propositions or questions to ponder while I am on hiatus overseas:

• Joe Biden is the best thing to happen to the Republican Party since Jimmy Carter.

• That corporate America has largely surrendered to the wokerati and the catechism of “diversity” is not news, but a new study concludes that political diversity (the one kind of “diversity” that the diversicrats purposesly avoid) in the upper ranks of corporate management is likely good for shareholder value. The Wall Street Journal reports: “Collaborating with those of differing political ideologies isn’t just good for the health of our democracy. It’s also beneficial to a portfolio’s bottom line.” The abstract of the study itself is more blunt: “Departures of politically misaligned executives are value-destroying for shareholders, implying the increasing political polarization of corporate America may not be in the financial interest of shareholders.”

Gee—I wonder if greater political diversity on college faculties and administrative staffs might improve their performance, too?

• Remember that constant leftist slogan a few years ago—”The Republican War on Women”? We don’t seem to hear that much any more. Gee—I wonder why? Mark Perry has a clue for us:

Cue Emily Litela any time it is convenient.

• Love this headline from Nature magazine:

Climate change: Nature readers say their fears are growing Poll shows that 80% of respondents are more concerned in the run-up to the COP26 climate meeting than they were ahead of the Paris conference 6 years ago.

Just a hunch here, but I’ll bet this is because the respondents are reading Nature magazine.

• Curious story from Inside Higher Ed:

Curry College Fires Employee After Probe of Hateful Graffiti Curry College, in Massachusetts, has fired an employee linked to hateful graffiti found on campus this year, WHDH News reported. Curry students found more than a dozen swastikas and racist graffiti in dorm bathrooms, laundry rooms and other areas on campus. One message specifically targeted Black students and mentioned a date in February. College officials ordered remote learning on several dates and offered a $10,000 reward for information. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Milton police determined that one person was likely behind the racist vandalism and identified a person of interest. The college then conducted its own internal investigation and fired an employee. But college rules mean the employee was not identified.

Gee, I wonder why they won’t release the identity of the person behind this campus hate crime? Go with the statistically most likely explanation. . .