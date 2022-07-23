The Week In Pictures: Bondage Fantasy Edition

Seventeen members of Congress got themselves ticketed for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, in a protest against democracy. Staged, stereotyped and subject at most to a $50 fine, it was a ho-hum affair. But certain female (if we can still use that term) Congresspersons couldn’t resist pretending they were heroic civil rights demonstrators by faking being handcuffed by the police. Hilarity followed. And, hey, it takes a lot of hilarity to come away with the TWIP headline in a week when Joe Biden finally caught covid.
Finally, a new twist on a familiar theme:
And for the more traditionally-minded:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.