Podcast: “America Never Existed”—Say What!?!?

Glenn Ellmers has done it again, with a fresh provocation entitled “America Never Existed.” Say what?!?! Did he drink some 1619 Moonshine or something?

Here’s his lede:

It is possible (not certain, but possible) that within the next 20 years or so, the United States will no longer exist. . . The end of the American republic would most likely mean the end of self-government all over the globe—the beginning of a new dark age. The United States, even now, is the world’s greatest example of constitutional democracy, and if the cause of freedom fails here, it probably will not survive anywhere. More than that, however, the end of liberty on these shores would most likely mean the end of any memory of America. The United States would not simply cease to exist; it would never have existed at all.

Well. Strong stuff indeed. I decided that I wanted first crack at a classic format conversation podcast with Glenn (partly to scoop our rivals at the American Mind podcast!), but as I’m on the road again this week, I delegated the task to Lucretia, who skillfully walks Glenn through what he’s up to.

You know what to do now: listen here, or wander over to our hosts at Ricochet.