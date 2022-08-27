Podcast: The 3WHH, Back to School Special Edition

Once again the three-host Three Whisky Happy Hour didn’t get around to any whisky reviews, distracted once again by important breaking fast-food news. But the main first topic of this back-to-school special edition is the role education is playing in this election cycle. On the K-12 level, the same dynamic that propelled Glenn Youngkin to victory in Virginia last year seems to have legs, with conservatives sweeping school board elections in Florida this week. And on the college level, we run out of ways to denounced Biden’s decision to forgive student loan debt, though John Yoo wonders whether worthy legal challenges may founder because of lack of standing in the courtroom (as opposed to inability to stand in the barroom after too many whiskies).

From there we get into the case of Christopher Nadon, professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College, who made waves in the Wall Street Journal this week with news of the latest descent into East German-style ideological bullying and censorship. This story has several more chapters to go.

Although we recorded before the affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago raid was released, it appears we were correct in our predictions here that the affidavit would be heavily redacted such that we didn’t really learn anything new.

Our exit music this week—”Iowa Stubborn”—is a reminder that Lucretia is originally from Iowa, and this tune fits her rather well. And also explains her itinerary this weekend, which we’ll recap next week, along with—I promise—some fresh whisky ratings.

