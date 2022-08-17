The “Fact Checkers” Come for Hillsdale

That Hillsdale College is in the crosshairs of the left is not breaking news, but it is curious to see social media and their “fact checkers” joining the leftist mob.

Hillsdale held a conference a few months back on “the great reset,” analyzing the opportunism of elite institutions in using COVID as an excuse to grab more power and “restructure” our economy and wider social order. It’s a variation of “never let a good crisis go to waste.” The conference featured figures such as David Goldman, Brian Wesbury, Mark Mills, and Vivek Ramaswamy. These are not fringe figures.

Hillsdale decided to advertise the videos of the conference on Facebook. And here’s how it turned out:

And here’s the explanation if you click on “See why”:

To be sure, there has been lots of wild and wooly conspiracy talk about WEF and “The Great Reset,” but not from Hillsdale. Anyone not in the bag for the conventional wisdom would know that Hillsdale is offering a serious critique of the intellectual premises and consequences of the progressive view that “expert” administration can “re-imagine” our economy, our policing, etc. if we just give them more power and bow to their authority. All we need to “reset” the economy is just listen to these good people, and exert our good will.

It is not necessary to recur to conspiracy theories to see the insidious nature of this effort, and in fact there is no hint of any conspiracy in Hillsdale’s accurate description of the cheerleaders of “The Great Reset.”

I hope Hillsdale sues Facebook to get their ad money back for this blatant interference with their paid messaging. Meanwhile, cue Austin Powers: