Freaking Out Over Italy

We’re getting another confirmation today of a key definition in Power Line’s Lexicon of Leftist Terms: ‘”Populism” is when the wrong person or cause wins a free election”.’ The corollary is that every Republican candidate for president is Hitler, and now we learn that every Italian conservative is Mussolini.

On the other hand, I can see why the authoritarian elites of the European Union, who have made vague threats against Italy if Italian voters chose the “wrong” party, are freaking out. Take in these two minutes of Italy’s next prime minister, Giorgia Meloni:

This is Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I’ve never heard any politician so perfectly explain what we’re up against and why we fight. When you watch this video, you’ll quickly realize why the establishment is afraid of her.

pic.twitter.com/CswR8o3mjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2022

This one is pretty good, too:

If you’re wondering why all the worst people on the planet are having a meltdown over Giorgia Meloni’s victory in the Italian elections last night, here’s why: pic.twitter.com/RZ62904w9Y — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) September 26, 2022

Her English is pretty good, too. She spoke for 11 minutes at CPAC last winter, which you can watch here. It turns out that she doesn’t just quote G.K. Chesterton (horrors!); she’s also a fan of Roger Scruton (shudder!). Oh, and also a friend of this guy:

This collection is just absurd (and a reminder of the media’s uniform talking points):

In any case, this cartoon from our friends at the European Conservative is giving me a smile:

Extra fun:

Chaser: Does anyone really think “fascism” is coming back to Italy when their police dress like this?