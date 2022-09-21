Posted on September 21, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: America’s Politburo?

Back in the late stages of the Cold War, we used to mock the Soviet Politburo for being a collection of senescent Communist Party time-servers. Well, America’s Congress is looking more and more like the Politburo these days. Maybe this explains a few things, and perhaps is another reason for term limits.

