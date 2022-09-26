Posted on September 26, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: China’s Crashing Population

Everyone remember back to The Population Bomb of the 1970s? It turns out the story of the second half of the 21st century may be the world’s population starting to crash. China’s population in 2100 may be below 500 million, less than half the population today. The projections below show in graphic form why China abruptly ended its rigid one-child policy a few years ago.

