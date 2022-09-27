The Daily Chart: Consequences of the Great Reset

Everyone recall’s Rahm Emanuel revealing the core tactic of progressivism, which is never letting a crisis got to waste in service of extending government power, and as such the global COVID pandemic was the dream crisis for the Davoisie’s dream of “the Great Reset.” We can see the concrete result: a diminution of economic freedom as measured by the Fraser Institute’s fine annual report on Economic Freedom in the World.

For a counter to the Great Reset, check out Against the Great Reset: Eighteen Theses Contra the New World Order.