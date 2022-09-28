Posted on September 28, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: What California Housing Prices Tell Us

I borrow today’s chart from a recent presentation from Peter Thiel (who I am having dinner with tonight in Palo Alto, as it happens). A close look reveals that the previously “red hot” housing market in California actually lags the truly dynamic metro areas of the country by a lot. In his full talk at the link, he explains how progressive “tolerance” of California’s homelessness and crime actually serves the self-interest (and housing values) of the progressives who supposedly “care” about the downtrodden.

