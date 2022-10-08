Podcast: The 3WHH on Juris-Thermo-Armageddon

For the left, we have arrived at juris-thermo-geddon just in time for this week’s Three Whisky shots. If the Ruskies don’t nuke us, then the Supreme Court is going to nuke the Constitution! (That’s if Senate Democrats don’t nuke the filibuster first.) The Doomsday Clocks at leftist institutions everywhere are striking midnight, yet somehow the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists “official” Doomsday Clock hasn’t budged, because apparently it is just a climate change clock now.

Anyway, before taking up the legal issues of the first week of the new Supreme Court term, we pause to take in the legacy of Laurence Silberman, who passed away early this week at the age of 86. John Yoo clerked for Judge Silberman on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, and recalled him fondly in National Review. Judge Silberman started the ball rolling with the proposal that federal judges should stop hiring clerks from Yale Law School, and as of Friday 14 federal judges have decided to act on his recommendation. Related: Will Ben Sasse shake up the University of Florida in the right ways? Lay down your markers now. . .

As for the Supreme Court docket, the gang settles on the dire threat to the McRibb supply chain involved in the Pork Producers lawsuit against California, but even if you don’t delight in the McRibb, California’s bacon supply is in serious jeopardy, so this is a case of upmost importance.

Finally, when it comes to breaking “democratic norms,” it is hard to find an example more brazen than President Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone pipeline as his very first act upon becoming president. If he had allowed Keystone to be finished, we’d have a million barrels a day of Canadian oil coming online shortly. Instead, Biden’s reckless and irresponsible act made it possible for OPEC+ to cast its vote for Republicans in the midterm election. If that’s not a reason to hoist a dram, come up with a better one.

So listen here, or check out the fallout shelter with our hosts at Ricochet.