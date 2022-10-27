The Daily Chart: The Babe Is Still King

Since the World Series is starting tomorrow, it’s a good time to look at the all-time MLB home run list, which lists not just the number of dingers but the total number of at-bats each slugger had to accumulate their total. If you go by dingers-per-at-bats, Mark McGwire looks to have the most prodigious home-run rate, but I insist that he (and Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa) deserve to be discounted as they were heavily juiced. And hence, Babe Ruth looks to be the most prodigious home run hitter, still.
Bonus chart:
