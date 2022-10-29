The Week in Pictures: Happy Halloween Edition

This is the week we were posed the question, What’s the difference between John Fetterman and the average Democrat? Answer: Fetterman makes more sense. Meanwhile, I’ve selected my Halloween costume for this year: I’m going to dress up as Elon Musk and go trick or treating in liberal neighborhoods. I imagine that the sight of Musk is the most frightening goblin imaginable to leftists who look to have had Twitter taken away from them.

Or maybe this for a Halloween costume:

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .