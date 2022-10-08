The Week in Pictures: Puerto Rican Edition

So this week President Biden’s transmogerificism [my made-up word] extended all the way to Puerto Rico, where his tutorials in street-smartery from Corn Pop came in handy. Too bad for Biden that Gov. Ron DeSantis looked so much more natural behind the presidential podium than he did, and I’d hate to be the White House advance person who didn’t think through that visual.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.