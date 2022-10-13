Thought for the Day: Anti-Wokism Is Not Enough

Just about everyone—even liberals—seems to be alarmed by and opposed to “wokism,” which Wilfred Reilly defines as “the belief that (1) all of society is currently and intentionally structured to oppress; (2) all gaps in performance between large groups illustrate this’ and (3) the solution is ‘equity’ – proportional representation without regard to performance.”

And yet wokery continues its relentless advance. Why? Cue Michael Robillard, writing in Chronicles: