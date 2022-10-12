Thought for the Day: Sowell Man

Really, one could easily populate a daily quote for 20 years with gems from Thomas Sowell, and I should have thought to post this one on Columbus Day:
Any group whose past has not provided them with as many heroes, cultural contributions, or other glories as some other group’s past now has a grievance against those who write history. Apparently a past to your liking has become an entitlement.
