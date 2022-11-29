Coming soon: The Twitter Files

Elon Musk seeks to recast Twitter as a free speech platform. He is an important player in the struggle to resist the impositions of the authorities and their supporters in social media. I am following Musk’s updates on Twitter.

Perhaps most notably, Musk gives us a preview of coming attractions in the tweet below. Let it be. Buried in the Twitter Files is the saga of Hunter Biden’s laptop — i.e., the suppression of the New York Post’s reporting in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk’s resistance to the regime of suppression leaves him standing alone in his part of the business world. Apple and Google killed Parler by removing its app. What next? We will have to keep an eye on this development.