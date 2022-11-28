Elon Musk trolls his critics

If he’s writing his own material and running his own Twitter feed, I infer that Elon Musk has an excellent sense of humor. It must help him keep things in perspective. I take it, for example, that he understands his critics quite well. He doesn’t want to drive them off Twitter. He will take them on in his own way. He resists their efforts to continue the censorship regime they supported on old Twitter. New Twitter is favorably disposed to freedom. All of this can be seen along with a glimpse into his work habits (time: 3:48 a.m.) in the tweets below.

There is no excuse for my lack of coasters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022