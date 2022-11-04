Posted on November 4, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: About Those “Democratic Norms”

About those “democratic norms” and the “threats to democracy” that Joe Biden and other braying dogs of the left are saying come from “ultra-MAGA Republicans,” perhaps this is another case of projection? As this survey data from the Polarization Research Lab shows, it is Democrats who are more prone to having norm-breaking attitudes, especially when it comes to exercising executive power. And also this, as Polarization Research Lab puts it: “Surprisingly, about 8% of Democrats want to reduce voting options for Republicans.” Not surprising at all.

