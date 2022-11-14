The Daily Chart: Measuring the GOP Election Underperformance

The more we look at the election result last week the more perplexing it becomes. What the two longitudinal charts below show is that a president at 44 percent (at best) approval rating and inflation at (“officially”) 8 percent should lose—at a minimum—10 House seats. If the Dem losses are kept to about 10 this election will be seen as one of the greatest anomalies in election history. (Of course, the fact that Republican candidates outpolled Democratic candidates by more than 5 million votes makes the whole scene more confusing and curious still.)
