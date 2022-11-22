Posted on November 22, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Off to the Races

We’ve previously displayed the soaring trend lines for mentions of racism and its correlates (“white supremacy,” etc) before, but as usual it appears the media took its cues from academia and the book world:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses