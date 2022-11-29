Posted on November 29, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The Farmland Bubble?

I recall that back in the 1980s, when all the certified “experts” said that Japan would overtake America as the world’s largest economy by 2010, Japanese investors were buying American farmland (also urban real estate such as Rockefeller Center and marquee properties like the golf course at Pebble Beach—later sold back at steep losses). Now I hear that the Chinese are buying a lot of farmland. I don’t know what the actual statistics may be, but prices are certainly spiking.

