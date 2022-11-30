Thought for the Day: John Adams on Education

John Adams, with advice germane to public education just now:
It should be your care, and mine, to elevate the minds of our children and exalt their courage; to accelerate and animate their industry and activity; to excite in them a habitual contempt of meanness, abhorrence of injustice and inhumanity, and an ambition to excel in every capacity, faculty, and virtue. If we suffer their minds to grovel and creep in infancy, they will grovel all their lives.
Just as Joe Biden might put it!
Disclaimer: This Adams quote offered without the input or permission of Richard Samuelson.
