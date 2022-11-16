Thought for the Day: Strauss on Tolerance

Leo Strauss with some thoughts on tolerance:
Absolute tolerance is altogether impossible; the allegedly absolute tolerance turns into ferocious hatred of those who have stated clearly and most forcefully that there are unchangeable standards founded in the nature of man and the nature of things.
Yup, that’s pretty much the score of things right now.
P.S. I’m still overseas until next week, but the Three Whisky Happy Hour team is assembled and ready to record a special Negroni episode later today. Full report, and field podcast interviews, to come. A few scenes from this long European tour:
