A footnote to that crazy Vikings game

Asked what was said inside the Vikings locker room at halftime when they were down 33-0 to the lowly Colts, quarterback Kirk Cousins reported the words of all-pro cornerback Patrick Peterson: “All we need is five touchdowns.” Cousins said he wondered if Peterson was being sarcastic — until he looked at him. “When I looked at him, he was serious,” Cousins said. “I think his point was, ‘We’re not going to let them score anymore, so if you can get five touchdowns, that will be good enough.'”

The video in the tweet below adds a footnote to Peterson’s half-time lucubrations. It gives you the calls of the Vikings’ entertaining play-by-play man Paul Allen with the up-close perspective of the team on the field during the game and in the locker room after the game. It catches offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw on the sideline during the game: “Hey, we ain’t givin’ up.” It catches nose tackle Harrison Phillips commenting concisely to a teammate on the field after the game: “Grind if I ever had one.” The best has to be Patrick Peterson’s I-told-you-so as he grabs Cousins in the locker room after the game: “What’d I say at halftime? Five touchdowns — that’s all we need, baby.”