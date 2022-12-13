Deep meaning of Hunter Biden

The Hunter Biden scandal lies at the intersection of the great reporting of the New York Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the Biden family business, the 2020 presidential election, the deep state, the suppression of the scandal by Twitter and other social media platforms, Elon Musk, and the Twitter Files. It is an incredibly important story.

Daniel Oliver shares my assessment. He places the scandal in the context of “Donald Trump’s mad pursuit” in an interesting American Greatness column:

Trump’s recent actions show terrible judgment: having to dinner known antisemites and suggesting that the Constitution needs to be—it’s not clear what—amended? Abolished? Whatever. All because of the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by social media companies. But here’s what Trump doesn’t seem to realize: he is fighting, and he has been fighting, the wrong battle, the battle of the ballots. Meanwhile, the real enemy lies elsewhere but in plain sight: the suppression of information that was essential to voters, the Hunter Biden laptop story. That story is the scandal. It’s so scandalous that the media won’t—can’t—cover it. Yet, inexplicably, Trump has not made it his cause. That is a huge political blunder and shows more bad judgment. But then so many of Trump’s actions as president also showed bad judgment, from the way he selected people to be members of his administration to the way he fired them. And a lot more besides.

Now comes word that the friends of Hunter Biden are advising him to go on offense by suing various prominent parties for defamation (or something). Byron York pursues my train of thought in “The coming war over Hunter Biden.” He adds that some possibly sane Democrats see a problem with the advice Biden is reportedly receiving:

Some Democrats disagree strongly with the aggressive strategy. After all, Hunter Biden is a former drunk and crackhead who made a huge amount of money through questionable business deals in which he sought to cash in on his father’s name and influence. He then blew the money on booze, crack, and prostitutes, after which he sought new, and even shadier, ways to further cash in on his father’s name and influence. This was no youthful indiscretion; Hunter Biden is 52 years old and has only been off drugs for a couple of years.

The advice sounds like something of a joke to me, but maybe not. Maybe it’s the next logical stop in the crazy world of Joe Biden.